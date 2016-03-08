PSG’s concrete interest in Milan’s Paquetá, demand and details of the operation
23 December at 14:00French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan’s out-of-favour midfielder Lucas Paquetà.
The 22-year-old is highly-rated in the football community but has been struggling to adjust to life in Milan since moving in January 2019 from Brazilian club Flamengo for a reported transfer fee of €35 million.
It is believed that PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo Araújo is a big fan of Paquetà and was the person responsible for the signing of the player in the winter transfer window last season.
Therefore, he is ready to provide the player who was once tipped as the next big thing an escape route in the mid-season transfer window.
The player himself is ready to make a move and likes PSG whereas the top-tier management of Milan also does not see the Brazil international as unsellable anymore.
However, as of now, no deal is being agreed between both clubs and an official offer is likely to arrive in few days.
It is believed that Milan are unwilling to sell the player for less than the price they paid for him—€35 million—less than 12 months ago.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Fabrizio Romano
Go to comments