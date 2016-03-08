PSG star, Barcelona target wants 5 million a season: the details
20 August at 09:45Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is demanding a wage of 5 million euros a season, Calciomercato understand.
The Frenchman was part of France's initial 30-man side for the FIFA World Cup and while he did not play in the tournament, Rabiot has become an imporant part of the side at PSG and scored for the club in their Champions League game against Real Madrid last season.
We understand that Rabiot is demanding a fee of about 5 million euros and has rejected offers of a new contract already, with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Barcelona lurking.
New PSG boss Thomas Tuchel wants to make Rabiot a mainstay of the side and wants him to stay at the club as well. PSG though, have failed to pay Rabiot as much as the player wants.
The club has already resisted advances from Barcelona and Inter are also ready to jump in. But AC Milan are leading the race for the Frenchman as Leonardo knows Rabiot very well during his PSG days and he handed the player his debut.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments