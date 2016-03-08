PSG still looking to sign Juventus' De Sciglio: the details
30 March at 15:00Paris Saint Germain are still keen to sign Juventus full back Mattia De Sciglio, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Parisian club were close to bringing the 27-year-old Italian full back to France last summer, in exchange for 27-year-old French left back Layvin Kurzawa. The Bianconeri, however, chose to rely on the former AC Milan man due to his flexibility, as he can play both on the left and the right side of the pitch.
Paris Saint Germain are still interested De Sciglio, the report continues, and would like to sign him in the summer as well. Sporting director Leonardo has always appreciated the qualities of the 27-year-old Italian and considers him ideal for PSG. Juventus are not interested in a deal yet as they want to ensure that they can win the league this season. However, once the season is over, they could allow a deal to take place.
Apollo Heyes
