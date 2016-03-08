PSG, Thiago Silva's return to AC Milan looks more unlikely following Boban dismissal: the details
10 March at 14:30Paris Saint Germain defender Thiago Silva’s potential return to AC Milan looks more unlikely following the Rossoneri’s dismissal of executive Zvonimir Boban, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 35-year-old Brazilian center-back’s contract with the Parisian club is expiring at the end of the season and has been asking the club for their decision privately for the last few months. The player hasn’t received an offer that he expects from PSG on both an economic and length point of view, wishing only to remain in the French capital on his own terms.
Whilst there have been reports that Silva could make a Zlatan Ibrahimovic style return to Milan, the report continues, there is now a problem. The 35-year-old, who previously made 119 appearances for the Rossoneri earlier in his career, had been in contact with Boban and Paolo Maldini, one of whom is no longer at the club and the other seemingly following soon.
Apollo Heyes
