This week could be the decisive one for Allan to Psg. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Ligue 1 giants could make an offer in the region of € 100 million before the end of the week.Napoli don't want to sell the Brazil International but the president of the club Aurelio De Laurentiis will be in Paris this week. ADL will travel to France for business but he could also meet Psg to discuss the player's transfer.