PSG and Man Utd target can stay at the club on one condition
19 July at 16:30As the trouble at AC Milan, Leonardo Bonucci has been one of the wanted list of Manchester United and Paris St Germain.
In the summer transfer window, the English Premier League club manager Jose Mourinho wanted to sign the former player of Juventus. The offer from Paris St Germain is expected to arrive in Italy soon.
As for the information gathered by Calciomercato.com , there was a dinner in Paris that laid the foundation for the Paris St Germain to sign the Italian professional footballer. . Alessandro Lucci, agent of the Viterbo defender, met Henrique Anteo, director of football at Paris St Germain.
At the start of the next week, Paris Saint Germain is expected to make an offer of 40 million euros for Leonardo Bonucci.He has great respect for Milan and they have no intention of leaving. Before taking a decision, Bonucci wants to understand the outcome of AC Milan's appeal to CAS.
If the European ban is overturned, he could stay at AC Milan
