PSG ultras deliver message to Neymar: 'Road to redemption is long..'
14 September at 12:35Ahead of Neymar's potential Paris Saint-Germain return, the club's ultras have released a statement about the Brazilian.
Neymar was looking to leave PSG this summer and both Real Madrid and Barcelona were linked with a move for the forward. But no deals worked out till the end of the transfer window and Neymar stayed at PSG.
With Neymar set to play his first game of the season against Strasbourg, the Ultras released a statement.
It said: "What we reproach him for is being disrespectful on several occasions towards our club, even to have humiliated it at times.
"He has put in place a disastrous communication strategy to try and force a move to Barcelona, one of our main European rivals, leaving his entourage to speak in his place... except when it comes to discussing his best memories [Neymar citing Barcelona's comeback against PSG as his favourite football moment].
"At a time when he has made no public statement, let alone an apology, he will soon return to the field at the Parc des Princes, and we are legitimately more than sceptical about him playing another season in our jersey.
"The Virage Auteuil, in which the most loyal supporters of the club are grouped [at Parc des Princes], has the duty to show him that all his actions cannot be without consequence.
"Therefore, we invite all the Parisian supporters who have felt hurt at one point or another to show him that he no longer has the right to make mistakes and the path of redemption will be long... very long. It's out of the question that we will penalise the team due to a single player."
