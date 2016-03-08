PSG, Verratti apologizes after being caught drunk driving
03 November at 14:15PSG midfielder Marco Verratti was caught drunk driving in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The Italian has expressed his regret over his actions, fo which he was also fined by the French champions in an interview with the French media.
"I lived three difficult days, I made a mistake, I know it should have not happened, but it is something that can happen to anyone, regardless of being a footballer or not," he said.
"I apologized the next morning, when I arrived here, both to the coach and the club. I told my teammates everything and still apologize and hope that this experience will help me in the future.
"I have children and one day I will tell them not to repeat the things I did. I also apologize to the fans, I know I have a public image and this is important," Verratti concluded.
The 25-year-old is an important part of Thomas Tuchel's PSG team and despite what happened, he started in yesterday's 2-1 win against Lille and played for 90 minutes before being substituted by Adrien Rabiot.
Go to comments