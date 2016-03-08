PSG, Verratti on Neymar: 'The club should let him go'

​Neymar wants to leave the PSG, which has been made pretty clear in recent weeks. Courted by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, the Brazilian's situation is certainly interesting. His teammate, Marco Verratti, also spoke about the matter.
 
"Neymar? When a player really wants to be sold, the club should let him go, by mutual agreement with the conditions imposed by the company, of course. You can't keep a player who wants to leave," he began.
 
The main obstacle in Neymar's departure remains the price tag, as PSG aren't willing to give any discounts. Furthermore, for the time being, offers are lacking.
 
"I certainly would hate to see him leave. I've never heard him say he wants to leave the club, but at the same time, I don't know what he has told to the club. Personally, I would prefer if he stays at the club," Verratti concluded.
 

