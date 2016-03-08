PSG will come back for Juventus midfielder next summer
21 September at 23:30French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly desperate to sign Juventus star Sami Khedira and could well land the midfielder next summer.
We have previously reported that Khedira was keen on leaving Juventus during the initial part of this past summer transfer window, but ended up staying at the bianconeri. PSG had made an offer for the German, but they were late in pursuing a move for him.
French outlet L'Equipe now state that PSG will again look to make a move for Khedira and are confident and desperate to sign him next summer.
Their inability to sign Khedira or Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona led to the Parisiens being short of midfielders and bench strength in the heart of the park. And they have been left frustrated by the same.
They would want to add Khedira to their ranks and will look to move for him once again next summer, with the player's current deal set to expire in the summer of 2020.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
