Rabiot's mother fuels Juve speculations
27 June at 18:45Veronique Rabiot, the mother of Psg midfielder Adrien, has confirmed that a move to Juventus of his son is in the cards: "You know football is strange and we're all superstitious. It's better to remain silent until the deal is done", she told Rtl.
NO TO PSG - Vernoique Rabiot did deny that Psg made a new contract offer: "It's not true that Adrien refused to meet Leonardo or that he refused a contract offer made by Psg. It's fake news. There have been no talks between me and Leonardo. He did call but he is a smart person he only wanted to be nice".
Rabiot has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus and he is ready to sign with the Old Lady after the 1st of July.
Rabiot will earn € 6.5 million-a-year for the next five seasons.
Juventus are only waiting for the end of his contract with Psg to announce the arrival of their new midfielder.
