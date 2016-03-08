Rabiot's mother fuels Juve speculations

27 June at 18:45
Veronique Rabiot, the mother of Psg midfielder Adrien, has confirmed that a move to Juventus of his son is in the cards: "You know football is strange and we're all superstitious. It's better to remain silent until the deal is done", she told Rtl.

NO TO PSG - Vernoique Rabiot did deny that Psg made a new contract offer: "It's not true that Adrien refused to meet Leonardo or that he refused a contract offer made by Psg. It's fake news. There have been no talks between me and Leonardo. He did call but he is a smart person he only wanted to be nice".

Rabiot has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus and he is ready to sign with the Old Lady after the 1st of July.

Rabiot will earn € 6.5 million-a-year for the next five seasons.

Juventus are only waiting for the end of his contract with Psg to announce the arrival of their new midfielder.
 

