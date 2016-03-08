Rabiot set to snub Juve and Barcelona to join Real Madrid?
01 April at 10:45Adrien Rabiot will join Real Madrid in the summer, Le Parisien reports. The reliable French paper discusses the future of the under-fire Psg star who will see his contract expire at the end of the season.
Rabiot had been in talks with Barcelona but his move to the Nou Camp collapsed because of the high commissions demanded by the player's entourage.
As of today, Rabiot has not founded a club for next season nor he is willing to remain at Psg. According to Le Parisien he will eventually join Real Madrid as a free agent.
Liverpool and AC Milan had also been linked with signing the talented centre midfielder who is apparently determined to move to the Santiago Bernabeu where he would play under one of the greatest French footballers of all times.
Rabiot will take a final decision in the coming weeks, meantime Real Madrid seem to have jumped to the front of the queue.
Go to comments