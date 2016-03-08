Race course could be part of San Siro extension
09 April at 14:55The reconstruction of the San Siro could see a race course near the area get engulfed by the project as part of the redevelopment of the stadium.
It is clear that the Milan clubs are looking to take the current San Siro down in a bid to reconstruct it and play a role in modernizing the famous old ground.
Calcio Finanza state that The American fund Hines has found the agreement with the Snaitech group to take over the 145 thousand square meters adjacent to the Meazza.
Hines also have an agreement in principle to sell about 40 thousand square meters of the former race course area to Inter and Milan, therefore intending to build a 'citadel of sport'.
The headquarters of the two companies could be moved to this area followed by the construction of a museum and a shopping center.
