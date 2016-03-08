Racing confirm figures of Lautaro Inter transfer
26 October at 22:05Lautaro Martinez moved from Argentinian club Racing Club to Inter during the summer and the media speculated about the real figures of the deal, as they were never disclosed by both clubs, until now.
Yesterday, Racing Club de Avellaneda confirmed the numbers of the deal. In fact, during the shareholders' meeting, it was said that Inter paid 14 million euros for the young Argentinian attacker, with bonuses set at 7 million euros and linked to various factors.
During the course of the Racing Maniacos program, the club's treasurer, Pablo Mena, explained the conditions based on which the club could receive the 7 million agreed upon with Inter. "The variables are goals scored, games played and the final position of the Nerazzurri in the Champions League."
Martinez has featured in 5 matches for Inter across all competitions since joining the club and has scored one goal against Cagliari. The 21-year-old has also solidified his position in the Argentinian national team and scored his first goal for his country this month against Iraq.
