Radu: agent reveals interest of Arsenal and Lyon in Genoa goalkeeper
03 June at 11:45Genoa goalkeeper Radu is wanted by Arsenal and Lyon, his agent Crescenzio Cecere has told FcInternews. Inter have a first-clause option to sign the Romanian goalkeeper but the Gunners and the French club have shown interest in securing his services: "The player is going to stay at Genoa", Radu's agent says.
"There are many clubs interested, Lyon want him and Arsenal have sounded out his availability. He is a very interesting prospect and he is really improving. Radu, however, has already shown how much he cares about Inter".
Arsenal are looking for a potential replacement of Petr Cech who has retired from football and is going to return to Chelsea to become one of the Blues' director. Radu
The 22-year-old will remain at Genoa for one more season and Inter may decide to secure his services at the end of the season. Arsenal and Lyon have been warned. Inter want to sign Radu once Samir Handanovic hangs his boots.
