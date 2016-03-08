Radu eyes return to Inter in near future
26 November at 11:25Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s young goalkeeper Andrei Radu has expressed his desire to return and play for his parent club in the near future.
The 22-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at league rivals Genoa where he is in a decent form after keeping two clean sheets in 13 league appearances.
There were reports in the media in the recent past that the Milan-based club’s hierarchy have identified Radu as one of the two possible candidates as a long-term replacement of ageing Samir Handanović in the near future, who is about to turn 36 in the summer of 2020.
Radu, while talking to Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com, says that he is always ready to come back and play for Inter but is currently focused on playing well for Genoa.
“I'm always ready to play for Inter,” he said. “But right now I am here and I'm happy. We'll see what the future will be.”
Radu first joined Inter’s U17 team in the summer of 2013 from Pergolettese Youth and till now has spent loan spells at Avellino and Genoa.
