Rafa Nadal's doctor cures Albiol in Barcelona as Napoli star suffers serious knee injury
08 February at 10:00Napoli could lose for a long time the defender and charismatic leader of the group Raul Albiol. The Spanish center-back, in fact, will not be called for the important match against Fiorentina due to the delicate condition of his left knee.
Corriere dello Sport reports that Albiol went to Barcelona a few days ago where he was visited by Anger Ruiz-Cotorro, the doctor of the famous tennis player Rafael Nada.
The Spaniard is suffering for tendinopathy to the knee. The Italian newspaper also emphasizes that now Albiol will travel to Valencia where, together with the doctor, he will evaluate the best treatment for his injury. An option to heal his problem could be a stem cell therapy, used also by Nadal in the past. What is sure, however, is that the injury is certainly a serious one and, in any case, Napoli will risk losing a fundamental player for a long time.
Mirko Laurenti
