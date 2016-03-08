Raiola has spoken, now the countdown for de Ligt-Juventus starts

Contacts between the clubs started a while back, and Raiola is pushing for the deal to go through very soon. A broad agreement was reached at around €80m, though the details will have to be finalized, from bonuses to the payment method.

De Ligt wants to start his adventure as a Juventus player as soon as possible, and the Bianconeri are trying to close the negotiations to make sure that the defender can be at Maurizio Sarri's disposal straight away.

Both clubs intend to close the deal by the end of the week, as they could then move onto other business. The deal has never been in question, but now it's closer than ever.