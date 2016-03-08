Raiola: 'Kean to Milan was almost done in January. Donnarumma will renew'

26 March at 09:30
Moise Kean has the man of the past couple of weeks for Juventus and the Italian national team but his future at the Allianz Stadium remains unclear, with his contract with the Bianconeri expiring in 2020. The agent of the youngster, as well as many other players, Mino Raiola, spoke on Facebook (reported by  Corriere dello Sportabout some of his clients.

"There are several assessments to be made, the boy must always play. I almost brought him [Kean] to AC Milan in January, Leonardo and I had done it all but Juve didn't want it to happen," he said.

"Renewal with the club? At the moment, there is a stalemate. The boy has the obligation to always play. Donnarumma? He will renew with Milan. Balotelli has the obligation to return to the national team and team up with Kean. Insigne? I will speak with De Laurentiis," the super-agent added.

