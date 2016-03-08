Rakitic-Coutinho swap deal: Inter and Man U could miss out on Barcelona star
03 June at 13:10Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, as per reports in Mundo Deportivo.
The Croatia international is expected to leave the Catalan giants as they try to rebuild the team for the next season.
The 31-year-old is being highly-rated by the Nerazzurri but he is also attracting interests from teams like Premier League giants Manchester United and French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
However, the Serie A giants will face a tough task in landing former Sevilla midfielder because as per Mundo Deportivo’s report, his parent club Barcelona want to include him along with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé in order to re-sign star striker Neymar from the Ligue 1 champions.
The Rheinfelden-born midfielder has joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and since then has represented the club in 169 matches, where he has managed to score 24 goals.
During that duration, Rakitic has also managed to win four league, four Copa del Rey and one Champions League title.
Go to comments