Rakitic flirts with Juventus: 'Obviously, I would like to play with Ronaldo'
14 February at 13:40Ivan Rakitic continues to be linked with Juventus. Falling down the pecking order at Barcelona, the Croatian reportedly wanted to leave the Catalan side during the January transfer window. However, a transfer never materialized, although the summer is closing in.
The midfielder, who will turn 32 in March, would be an important addition for many teams, including Juventus. The Bianconeri have struggled in that department this season, and many have named this as the main reason behind their poor results.
Having been linked with the club before, Rakitic fueled the rumours of a potential move to the Turin side. Speaking to Bleacher Report (via Calciomercato.com), he made it clear that he wants to play with a special someone in the future.
"Obviously, I would like to play with Ronaldo. He's one of the greatest players in the history of football. You really enjoy watching him, everyone is seeing what he's doing at Juventus. The most underrated footballer in the world? One of them is Pjanic for me," he stated.
It remains to be seen of Juventus and Paratici will make a move for the player in the summer, although he's surely on their watch list.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments