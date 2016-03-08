Rakitic open for Inter Move but Conte looks elsewhere
14 November at 12:20Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic is open for a move to Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the January transfer window.
The Croatia international expressed his disappointment publically after losing his spot in the playing XI at the Catalan-based club with the arrival of young Frankie De Jong from Dutch club Ajax in the summer.
Rakitic has been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus in Italy but it is not certain whether the Turin-based club will make a move for him in the January transfer window.
Therefore, it is believed that the former Sevilla midfielder is now open for a move to Inter who are eagerly exploring options to bolster their midfield for the rest of the season.
However, things does not look good for Rakitic as Inter’s manager Antonio Conte is looking for a midfielder who can offer more physical presence in the middle of the park and therefore he is not considering making a move for the 31-year-old.
For more update, please visit our home page.
Fabrizio Romano
Go to comments