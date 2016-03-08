Rakitic warns Barcelona amid Juve and Milan links: 'I decide my future'

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a departure from quite some time now, with multiple clubs interested in his services. In Italy, the likes of Inter, Milan and Juventus have all been keeping tabs on him, with the latter two linked in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old has played 15 games from start this season, making a total of 31 appearances in all competitions. His contract with the Catalan side will expire in 2021, meaning he will be allowed to leave for free next year. Therefore, it remains to be seen what Barca will decide.

If they want to gain some cash from his departure, they will have to sell him this summer, as a contract renewal seems very unlikely. In a long interview with Mundo Deportivo ( via Calciomercato.com ), Rakitic himself addressed the future and shared his thoughts on the matter.

"Transfer because of the Coronavirus? I understand the situation, but I'm not a sack of potatoes. I want to be in a place where I'm loved, respected and where both me and my family can feel good. If it's here at Barcelona, ​​I will be happy, otherwise, where I will decide," he stated.