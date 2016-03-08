Sergio Ramos intentional booking: Uefa open investigation
14 February at 18:25Uefa has opened an investigation over Sergio Ramos after that the Spaniard admitted that he intentionally took a yellow card in the final minutes of Ajax-Real Madrid last night.
Ramos will skip the return clash at the Santiago Bernabeu as he was one yellow card away from suspension before the yesterday's clash.
"A disciplinary investigation has been initiated based on Article 31(3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations in connection with the statements made by Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos in the above-mentioned match," the governing body said.
"Information in respect of this investigation will be made available in due course."
After the final whistle last night, Ramos had admitted: "I'd lie if I say that I didn't force the booking".
Shortly after, however, Ramos added on Twitter: "I want to make it clear that it hurts more than anyone, I have not forced the card, as I did not against Roma in my previous Champions League match,"
Go to comments