Ranieri: 'I ask the fans for help. Dzeko and Schick must play together'
10 March at 15:30New Roma coach Claudio Ranieri spoke to the media on the eve of his first match after his return to the Stadio Olimpico against Empoli on Monday.
"The emotions are always beautiful, I continue to do this job for this. The return to Roma is always special, especially for us Romans and fans. Emotion is maximum, like ambition. It is a difficult time but I am ready to fight," he said.
"The team? I did only one real training with 12 players, today will be the first with a little more players. I'm curious but the most important thing is motivation. I understand the negative moment but the Champions League is there in front of us, it is very close.
"The next two games will be very important. Fans must understand that the team is in trouble. I cannot do it alone, I ask the fans for help. As a fan, I ask myself for help, as I am also a fan.
"Roma's defensive problems? Roma have also scored 49 goals, in defence, we must be inclined to return quickly. I saw the team broadly, I did not follow them much because I often played simultaneously with Fulham. The goals conceded often came from transitions and lost balls.
"The players? Florenzi is a versatile player, he can play both at the back and up front, depending on the situation. He must bring out the right Romanity. Zaniolo's role is in the centre, he must get possession of the ball. Dzeko and Schick have to play together for me. At Porto Schick entered the field with anger. He is very strong, fast and technical. If we unlock him, the fans will fall in love with him.
"Pastore? I have not seen his few games played this year but he is a sublime player. I want people who can make the difference, who run, who fight, who help. I want to have a team which commits itself. I speak in general, everyone must give more. If we are in this situation it is because they have not given the maximum.
"Where do I see myself from July? I see myself now with you and tomorrow on the bench. I' not going any further. Under these conditions, I would have never signed with another club but if Roma calls, I have to answer yes," Ranieri concluded.
