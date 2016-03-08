Ranieri: 'I've rejected offers from outside Europe'
28 August at 18:05Former Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he would be interested in managing in Germany and he has already rejected offers from clubs outside Europe.
Ranieri was recently removed from his post as the Nantes manager, two years after his Leicester City side had won the Premier League title in the most miraculous of ways back in the 2015-16 season.
Ranieri was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about his future and he revealed that he has rejected offers from clubs outside Europe and wants to manage in Germany as well.
"Germany is very stimulating for me, even if the language problem is not indifferent, and Portugal is intriguing to me , where there are great champions and good technicians.
"Serie A or abroad - I consider myself a European coach, I had requests outside Europe and I did not accept them."
Ranieri is currently the favorite to take over at French club Bordeaux.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments