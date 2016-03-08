Ranocchia: 'Handanovic is a true captain, I will thank Spalletti all my life'
13 October at 14:20Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia has revealed that he will thank Luciano Spalletti all his life and feels that Samir Handanovic is the true captain of the nerazzurri.
Now 31, Ranocchia has been at Inter ever since he joined the club from Genoa in the summer of 2010 for a fee of 19 million euros. Since then, he has appeared about 200 times for the nerazzurri and has spent three loan spells at clubs like Hull City, Sampdoria and at his former club Genoa.
In an interview that Ranocchia gave at the Trento Sports Festival, he talked about the club's former manager Spalletti.
He said: "The coach is very strong. The episode of the attack on the fan that criticized me was taken up by everyone, we stayed on excellent terms. I will thank him all my life. He made me feel important for the club."
On Samir Handanovic, the Italian said: "I have never seen a professional like this, he is a true captain, really incredible."
He also had words to say about Antonio Conte. He said: "I've known him for a long time, we've always had a great shrewdness. He makes us run a lot, gives everything and improves the players. We want to raise some trophies."
Ranocchia has lost prominence at the club over the last 2-3 years and now finds himself on the fringes, despite that. He has played only two games in the Serie A this season; playing in the first two games against Lecce and Cagliari.
Last season whereas, Ranocchia made only four appearances in the league and all four of them were appearances from the bench. But he did make two appearances in the UEFA Europa League.
