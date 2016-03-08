Rapid feet, deadly from a set piece, idolises Ronaldinho: who is Inter signing Valentino Lazaro?
Inter today confirmed the second summer signing, following the arrival of Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid on a free.
While Godin requires no introduction, Lazaro is a little less well known in Serie A but the Austrian has been turning head in German for some time now.
Dubbed ‘the most talented Austrian since David Alaba’ Lazaro is a modern football that can play anywhere down the right however is also capable of playing on the left and cutting inside.
Lazaro made his debut for Red Bull Salzburg at the tender age of 16, becoming the clubs youngest ever player, and made 100 appearances for the club by the age of 19.
The Austrian, who possesses rapid feet both at spiriting and in the dribble, has managed 11 goals and 13 assists in 87 Bundesliga games. The player is also deadly from a set piece, something Inter has been lacking in recent years.
"Street football is how I started. If I have the ball in a small space, that individual skill is vital," the player told Bundesliga.com last year.
“Positionally, nothing is fixed for me, I'm pushed back and forth a lot - but that worked well last season so there's no reason to change anything.
“The main goal in 2018/19 is a place in the top 10, but I think we have a team with European potential."
It is expected he will occupy the right wing back position, a position he is used to from his time in Berlin, therefore he will be required to defend as much as he is asked to attack.
Should the player adapt to the tactical aspect of Serie A quickly he could turn out to be valuable assets to the Nerazzurri who in recent years have struggled with the quality of crosses into the box.
Lazaro is said to idolise Ronaldinho, both on and off the pitch. Although the Austrian doesn't possess the wow of his idol if he can help guide Inter back to the top of the Serie A with Conte, it won't matter to the Nerazzurri faithful.
