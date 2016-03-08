Real and Juve transfer blow as AC Milan star pens new deal
05 June at 16:10AC Milan's star defender Alessio Romagnoli, courted by Real Madrid and Juventus, has officially renewed his contract with the Rossoneri.
The agreement was announced on AC Milan's Facebook page, live from Casa Milan. The defender expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying that:
"I want thank Fassone and Mirabelli, we hope that this renewal will lead us to great satisfaction, both in this year and also in those to come. Now, we will enjoy the holidays and will return in July, ready for the new season," Romagnoli concluded.
— Milan TV (@MilanTV) 5 juni 2018
Nel corso del pomeriggio, su MilanTV potrete ascoltare anche le parole in esclusiva di Alessio Romagnoli dopo il rinnovo del contratto che lo legherà al Milan almeno fino al 2022!
#Romagnoli2022 pic.twitter.com/hPX3TaJgUG
