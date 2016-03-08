Real-Barcelona duel for Inter superstar: the possible counterparts
15 February at 12:00Tomorrow Lautaro Martinez will return to action in Serie A after serving his suspension for his red card against Cagliari. His reaction and second yellow card cost him two matches in Serie A, in which Inter Milan still managed to win 6 points. Now, the Argentinian superstar is ready to return in the fundamental matchup against Lazio.
However, with regards to the transfer market, there are some bad news for the Nerazzurri. Barcelona's interest has long been known. Since yesterday, however, Spanish sources have also been writing about the appreciation of Real Madrid, ready to challenge the Catalan club in an El Clasico on the transfer market in the summer.
However, the Blancos do not have an available non-EU spot for the Argentinian forward, which can give an advantage to the Blaugrana, who have a spot available. Barcelona continue to inquire and are following the player but they do not seem willing to pay the 111 million euros release clause in the contract. Inter's valuation of the player is around 150 million, a figure that could drop thanks to the inclusion of some counterparts.
According to Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com), the first name is that of Arturo Vidal, an explicit request from Conte for the midfield before the arrival of Eriksen. The Chilean may return to fashion in the summer but he is not the only hypothesis.
Attention must also be paid to Carles Alena. The midfielder is on loan at Betis since January and could be included in a potential deal. Then there are Coutinho and Todibo, possible ideas in case Bayern and Schalke decide not to buy them out.
However, the strongest temptation is Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman has not integrated into the Barcelona squad too smoothly and the feeling with Lionel Messi is not completely there. Furthermore, in the case of Martinez' arrival, he would have even less space.
