Real eye signing of Juve target in summer of 2020
05 November at 16:30Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest property in European football and has attracted interest from the likes of Italian Seria A giants Juventus and English Premier League outfits Manchester United and Chelsea.
As per the latest report, the 13-time European champions are eyeing a move for Sancho in the summer of 2020 after conceding defeat in pursuit of Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe.
Therefore, the report stated that the Los Blancos are will to offer as much as €115 million to acquire the services of the England international.
Sancho has been at Dortmund since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Premier League club Manchester City for a reported fee of €7.84 million.
Since then, the versatile winger has represented his current club in 53 league matches, scoring 16 goals.
