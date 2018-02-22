Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving the club.​Perez, however, claimed that Ronaldo will be staying in Madrid for one more season at least: “He is contracted with us and I think he will stay because it’s great to play for Real Madrid”, Florentino told Sky Sport.“We want to write history again and again and we want to win the next Champions League. We have the best players in every position of the pitch.”