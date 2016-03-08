Real hoping to collect €200 million in high-profile sales
28 May at 12:00Real Madrid are hoping to collect €200 million from the sale of three players, as per Spanish media outlet MARCA.
The Los Blancos are looking to refresh their squad for the next season and are hoping to buy players like Eden Hazard, Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba.
However, to fund those purchases, Real will have to sell few of their star players and the Spanish giants are hoping to generate €200 million from the purchase of three players — Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Isco.
Out of all these players, only Isco can still have a future in the Spanish capital as he is someone who manager Zinedine Zidane still see in his plans for the next season.
