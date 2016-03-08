Real Madrid assists Juve for Pogba: Paratici studies the return
17 January at 09:20Real Madrid are preparing to pave the way for Juventus to sign Paul Pogba as they table an official 55 million euro bid for Ajax star Donny Van de Beek, as reported by calciomercato.
The news from Holland would put a smile on Juve’s face, who will now feel little pressure in their attempts to lure the Manchester United midfielder back from Old Trafford to Turin.
The scenario is quite clear. Paul wants to leave Manchester, especially after a difficult year conditioned by discontent and injuries. The club is unstable and Paul hasn’t felt happy in a long time.
The words spoken by United bos Solskjaer, only partially reveals the difficulties encountered by Pogba this season. Juve, for its part, dreams of his return. President Andrea Agnelli has envied is keen to bolster the clubs on field and off field image, adding to the infamous signing of Cristiano Ronaldo
Pogba played 178 times for the Bianconeri, scoring 34 goals in the process. It is said that the Frenman would relish the chance to return to Italy to play for his former club.
The key to the operation is unsurprisingly agent Mino Raiola. After De Ligt, Raiola is ready to bring Paul back to Juve, as he shared some less than positive words about his current English club.
"Today I would no longer bring anyone to United, they would also ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul needs a team and a company, one like the first Juve”.
Anthony Privetera
