Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man U in bidding war for Serie A star?
22 June at 10:15Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who is also being monitored by Juventus.
According to Mundo Deportivo both La Liga giants scouted the Serbian midfielder several times last season and are now determined to make an offer to sign the talented midfielder.
Lazio’s asking price is around € 120/150 million. Chelsea and Man City are also being linked with signing the 23-year-old who managed 14 goals and 9 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions last season.
Lazio have reportedly rejected an offer in the region of € 80 million of Juventus and according to reports in Spain the interest of so many big clubs could mean the beginning of a bidding war in the summer.
Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most promising and talented midfielders in Europe and both him and his agent that a decision about the future will only be taken after the World Cup.
