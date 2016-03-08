Real Madrid consider Serie A defensive duo as potential heir to Sergio Ramos
25 May at 21:30According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos can leave the club in the summer. Reportedly, Real are looking for younger defenders to help rejuvenate their squad and Ramos is considered to be a part of the 'expendables' - and will be a player who Los Blancos would rather partly cash in on than let leave on a free when he's at the twilight of his career.
The reports suggest that Real Madrid have already drafted up a list of five potential replacements for the Spanish centre-back, two of which hail from Serie A. The players in question in Italy are Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly; both considered to be strong players.
Corsport reported that Madrid have, in fact, had a €90m bid rejected for Napoli's Senegalese star; Napoli have rejected the bid, however, insistent that any club who wishes to purchase the defender pay the €150m release clause.
Madrid's shopping list reportedly includes Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments