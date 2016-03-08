Real Madrid decide Sergio Ramos' future amid Juve, Man Utd and Liverpool links

27 May at 17:30
Sergio Ramos could leave Real Madrid in the summer as the Spaniard is reported not to be on very good terms with President Florentino Perez. The duo had a tough face-to-face after the Merengues' Champions League elimination at hands of Ajax this past February.

According to AsRamos defended the team and in the following weeks, Perez accused him of taking too long to recover from his injury.

Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly made contact to sign the experienced centre defender who, according to Jugones, has had a meeting with Real Madrid board insisting that he wants to leave the Bernabeu in the summer.

According to the report, however, Real Madrid have declined the player's request telling him that he needs to stay at the club. Ramos is also wanted by some Chinese clubs and his contracts runs through 2021.

