Real Madrid done deals, Commisso buys Fiorentina, latest on Sarri: top news of the day

04 June at 22:15
The big news of the day in Italy is Rocco Commisso's acquisition of Fiorentina. The Italian American businessman his acquiring the Tuscan club from the Della Valle family for € 165 million.

Meantime AC Milan and Juventus have yet to appoint their new managers. Marco Giampaolo is the leading candidate to take over at the San Siro while Sarri is waiting for Chelsea to release him and let him join Juventus. The former Napoli star has admitted that he misses Italy in an interview with Vanity Fair (quotes in the gallery). 

The first big signing of the summer is now official. Real Madrid have secured the services of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic who is set to undergo his medical test with the La Liga giants ahead of a potential € 60 million move. The Merengues could secure another € 50 million deal in the coming days as Lyon's Mendy is reported to have had successful medical tests with the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Jovic with an official statement.

