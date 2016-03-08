Real Madrid fans 'call' Mourinho and hit out at Florentino for UCL exit and sale of CR7
06 March at 14:35Three Champions League in a row are not enough for Real Madrid fans who were furious for the Merengues UCL exit at hands of Ajax. The Lancers beat Real with a stunning 4-1 away win at the Stantiago Bernabeu last night and fans of the Merengues hit out at their president Florentino Perez.
RESIGNATION - Real Madrid fans are furious for what happened last night. After the final whistle, many of them called for Florentino's resignation because he wasn't able to handle the post-Ronaldo era. When CR7 was sold to Juve, Florentino failed to sign a valuable replacement in terms of technical strength and leadership inside the dressing room.
MOURINHO - The future of Solari at the club seems decided: the Argentinean lost two Clasico and was eliminated by the Champions League in the space of a week. Some Real Madrid fans have been shouting the name of José Mourinho who has been linked with returning at the club at the end of the season.
