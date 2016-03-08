Real Madrid fans 'call' Mourinho and hit out at Florentino for UCL exit and sale of CR7

06 March at 14:35
Three Champions League in a row are not enough for Real Madrid fans who were furious for the Merengues UCL exit at hands of Ajax. The Lancers beat Real with a stunning 4-1 away win at the Stantiago Bernabeu last night and fans of the Merengues hit out at their president Florentino Perez.  

RESIGNATION - Real Madrid fans are furious for what happened last night. After the final whistle, many of them called for Florentino's resignation because he wasn't able to handle the post-Ronaldo era. When CR7 was sold to Juve, Florentino failed to sign a valuable replacement in terms of technical strength and leadership inside the dressing room.

MOURINHO -  The future of Solari at the club seems decided: the Argentinean lost two Clasico and was eliminated by the Champions League in the space of a week. Some Real Madrid fans have been shouting the name of José Mourinho who has been linked with returning at the club at the end of the season.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.