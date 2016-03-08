Real Madrid identify Juventus star as Modric replacement
06 August at 10:15La Liga giants Real Madrid will reportedly make an offer to sign Miralem Pjanic this summer, if they fail to keep hold of Luka Modric.
Modric is set to hold talks with Florentino Perez this week to decide his future at the club, with Inter Milan set to make an offer for the Croatian if he makes it clear that he wants to depart the Santiago Bernabeu.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Real Madrid will make a move to sign Pjanic, if Modric does leave for Inter.
While Pjanic is intent on a Juventus stay, the Bosnian's agent Fali Ramadani is pushing him to leave Juventus with the club looking to hand him a new deal this summer.
The Old Lady will not sell Pjanic for a fee less than 100 million euros, but Real Madrid will do everything to lure the player to Spain.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments