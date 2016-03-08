Real Madrid interested in Icardi as Juve focus on Gabriel Jesus: the situation
19 February at 11:30Juventus have identified an alternative to Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, due to Real Madrid’s interest, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish giants are prepared to offer Luka Modric and Luka Jovic to Inter in exchange for Icardi, who is currently on loan at French side Paris Saint Germain. The Ligue 1 side can exercise their €70 million buy option in June, but if they choose not to then Los Blancos are ready to get involved.
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus has been identified as the alternative for the Bianconeri, the report continues. The 22-year-old Brazilian striker, who is contracted to the Sky Blues until 2023, has struggled to convince coach Pep Guardiola that he is ready to be the heir to Aguero’s legacy. He has scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 33 games across all competitions so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
