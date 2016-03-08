Real Madrid, Jovic could leave on loan in January with top Italian club interested
31 October at 20:15Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic might be featuring often for the Spanish side but he can still leave in January on loan, with a top club in Italy interested in the Serbian, according to a report from Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Inter are keen to bring the 21-year-old striker to Milan in January as an alternative to their two main strikers, former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku and 22-year-old Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez. Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen the squad in January as he looks to compete with Juventus for the Scudetto this season.
Furthermore, the report highlights how Milan were pushing for Jovic in the summer but have since given up hope, instead leaving space for the Nerazzurri to make an attempt for him.
So far this season Jovic has scored one goal in ten appearances for Los Blancos.
Apollo Heyes
