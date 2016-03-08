Real Madrid legend reveals why Ronaldo might 'not be enough' for Juve to win the Champions League

Roberto Carlos
10 November at 19:10
Real Madrid's Global Ambassador Roberto Carlos spoke on the sidelines of a club event and he addressed several topics, including Serie A champions Juventus and their current superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo? Cristiano is an icon. Juventus have undoubtedly strengthened but the other day we saw how they lost against Manchester United. This shows that in modern football not always those who have the best team win, but those who can find more balance in the field," he said.

"CR7 represents a lot, but nobody wins the Champions League alone. Real Madrid? The victory in Plzen [5-0] was great, restoring confidence to the group. Now you can continue to work and improve so that the team has the chance to play another final, also because it is played here in Madrid," Roberto Carlos added.

Meanwhile, Cristiano is preparing with his team to face off AC Milan tomorrow evening at the San Siro.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.