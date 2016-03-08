Real Madrid make secret offer for Juventus star
14 August at 09:35Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly received Real Madrid's secret offer for their midfield star Miralem Pjanic.
We have previously reported that while Pjanic is intent on a Juve stay this summer, the Bosnian's agent Fali Ramadani is pushing him away from the Old Lady, who are intent on armoring him with a new contract and will not let him go for a fee less than 100 million euros.
Tuttosport state that Real Madrid have secretly offered Juventus 60 million euros for Pjanic. It is said that while Juve have refused the offer, they want a much higher fee than 60 million euros for the midfield star.
In fact, Juventus are set to hand Pjanic a new contract this summer to back away the interest of the Los Blancos and Barcelona. Chelsea and Manchester City had also made initial approaches for the player.
Juve are set to extend the player's deal till the summer of 2023 and will make sure that he earns 2 million euros more than the 4.5 million euros a season he earns in his current contract.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
