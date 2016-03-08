Real Madrid outcast set for Chelsea loan move
07 August at 14:20Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is reportedly very close to sealing a loan switch to Premier League giants Chelsea.
The Croatian has been very clear about plying his career elsewhere and recent reports state that he has gone on strike to force a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
Marca state that the player is close to moving to Chelsea on loan this summer, with the midfielder forcing through a move and an agreement between both the parties close to being struck.
The Spanish outlet also states that a possible deal can be announced in the coming few hours after talks started early on Tuesday morning.
Kovacic's career has been stalling at Real Madrid since he arrived at club from Inter in the summer of 2015. A move to Chelsea would do well in ressurecting his career. Juventus have also been linked with the player.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments