Real Madrid, possible way to sign PSG star Mbappe identified
25 October at 19:30Real Madrid are keen to sign Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe over the next few transfer windows, according to a report from Calciomercato.com, with one possible solution being explored.
The report details how Los Blancos are considering selling a few of their star players in order to raise the necessary finances to convince the Ligue 1 side to part with their darling forward. The Spanish side have two big names they hope can help raise the funds.
The first of these is 30-year-old Welsh forward, Gareth Bale, the report highlights. Bale has been reportedly unhappy at Real Madrid, especially after his failed move to China this summer (via BBC). With his contract expiring in 2022, Madrid are hoping they can find a buyer who will be willing to pay both a high fee and the player’s demanding wages.
The report also suggests that 28-year-old Colombian forward James Rodriguez could leave the club too. Rodriguez recently spent two happy seasons on loan with Bayern Munich, but his return to the Spanish capital hasn’t seen him return to the form he found with the Bundesliga giants.
Apollo Heyes
