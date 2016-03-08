Real Madrid prepare big-money offer for Roma starlet

According to today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport, Real Madrid are preparing a big-money offer for Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, having watched the player in the Champions League.

In fact, since the moment the Real Madrid scouts saw the midfielder during Roma's encounters with the Bernabeu side, they haven't taken their eyes off him. They are currently studying different ways to bring the player to Spain, and even though a deal isn't easy, the idea is concrete. Therefore, negotiations could soon start, both with Roma and with the player's agent.

However, the idea of Roma president Pallotta, is to reject all offers. Zaniolo is very important for the club's growth, and represents a great youth example who can be used as the focal point for the new Roma. Economic aspects, on the other hand, could change the situation.

In short, should the Giallorossi fail to qualify for Champions League, and Real Madrid present a €60m offer as has been suggested in Spain, then it would be tough for Roma not to even consider the offer.