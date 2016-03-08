Real Madrid pull plug on Hazard move, want Isco to shine
28 July at 13:45Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly set to trust Isco and go against the idea of signing Eden Hazard this summer.
The Belgian superstar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for a fee of 100 million euros.
AS report that Real have now pulled the plug on a deal for Hazard and feel that they while they like the player, they will not buy him for buying sake as they believe that this will be the perfect time for Isco to shine.
It is also said that Chelsea will not let Hazard leave this summer, with the English transfer deadline approaching and their window to close on the 9th of August. Chelsea will struggle to find a replacement for Hazard if the former Lille man leaves and they can't risk letting a key player go without being replaced.
Julen Lopetegui has complete faith in his compatriot Isco and feels he will become a cornerstone of side next season. All that despite being linked with Hazard ever since Ronaldo left.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
