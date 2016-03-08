Real Madrid put Koulibaly top of summer list
20 March at 11:15
According to the Corriere dello Sport , Real Madrid has taken an interest in the Senegalese defender, Koulibaly from Naples.
Real Madrid are looking to be in the market for new central defender with the possible departures of Varane and Ramos, as Madrid look to overhaul and refresh their squad.
However, Naples boss Ancelotti considers Koulibaly unsellable and it would take a huge offer to turn his head. The defender was signed from Genk for £ 7 million in 2014.
