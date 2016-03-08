Real Madrid ready to outbid AC Milan and Man Utd with €70m bid for Brazilian starlet
23 March at 15:00
Reinier Jesus Carvalho is probably one of the most exciting prospects in the world of football right now. The Brazilian starlet is under contract with Flamengo and is being linked with some of the best European clubs out there. Real Madrid, Manchester United and AC Milan are said to be interested in welcoming the player's services and according to The Sun, the Merengues are ready to make a mega offer to secure his services in the summer.
The English tabloid claims Zinedine Zidane is ready to offer € 70 million to sign the 17-year-old. That would be no news for the La Liga giants who have signed the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior for a combined € 90 million fee in 2019. Vinicius is already a regular starter of the Merengues while Rodrygo will arrive in the Spanish capital in the summer.
AC Milan's sporting director Leonardo is a long time admirer of the promising attacking midfielder who has been compared to AC Milan's Paqueta of late. Leonardo has been following Reinier for long-time but Real Madrid are currently in pole position. Will the Rossoneri manage to persuade the player to move to Milan?
